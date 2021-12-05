Lifeboat crews called to 'person in the water' at South Parade Pier in Portsmouth

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service sent a crew out at 1.51am on Saturday to the pier in Portsmouth.

The Coastguard confirmed a person was in the water but they managed to get out. The person was treated by ambulance crews.

Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team also attended with Gafirs’ lifeboat standing by until 2.40am.

Gafirs lifeboat crew launched on December 4 to South Parade Pier to reports of a person in the water. Picture: Gafirs

The crew were back on station at 3.30am.

It followed an earlier launch by Gafirs on Friday night at 11.01pm to The Hard in Portsmouth with a vehicle about to be swept away by the tide.

A Gafirs statement said: ‘At 11.01pm (on Friday) night, the pagers sounded asking the crew to attend a vehicle at risk of being overwhelmed by the tide at The Hard in Portsmouth Harbour.

‘Launching into thick fog, with less than 10 metres visibility, the crew worked extremely hard to ensure they transited safely to the harbour.

‘Once on scene, it was established that there were no persons in danger and the crews were stood down, leaving the station at 12.30am.

‘Just over an hour later, at 1.51am, the pagers sounded for a second time that night to attend an incident near South Parade Pier.

‘With Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team on scene, the Lifeboat stood by until 2.40am when the incident was resolved and the crews were stood down.’

