Surfacing works for the £244m project are scheduled throughout January.

National Highways expect the project to finish in the spring of this year, having started in late 2018.

All closures are expected to take place from 9pm until 6am the following morning, unless otherwise stated.

The works to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will lead to several junctions being closed.

The surfacing works will take place overnight and at weekends to ‘minimise the impact on road users.’

Here is a list of all the current closures, where they are and the diversions motorists need to take:

January 17 and 24 – Junctions 7 to 8 – eastbound carriageway – between Hedge End and Woolston

Motorists will have to use this diversion from M27 junction 11 at Fareham to junction 9 at Whiteley, from 9pm on January 21 to 6am on January 24. Picture: Highways England.

Motorists travelling towards Woolston need to leave the M27 at junction 7, and follow Charles Watts Way until reaching the Kanes Hill Roundabout.

Then, take the second exit on to Kanes Hill, and follow the A27 until you reach the Windhover Roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the first exit on to the A3024. and join the M27 at junction 8.

January 18 to 21 – Junction 9 – westbound exit slip road – Whiteley

From M27 junction 9, motorists will need to travel westbound heading towards Southampton.

At the M27 junction 8, head eastbound back on the M27, travelling towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 9.

January 19 – Junction 5 – eastbound entry slip road – Southampton

Traffic from the M27 at junction 5 will have to travel westbound on the M27 heading towards Bournemouth.

At the M27 junction 3, head eastbound back onto the M27 towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 5.

January 19, 20, 24 to 28 and 31 – Junctions 11 to 9 – westbound carriageway – between Fareham and Whiteley

Traffic heading towards Whiteley will need to leave the M27 at junction 11 and follow the A27 westbound.

Motorists need to continue along the A27 up to the Segensworth Roundabout, continue along the A27 and join the M27 at junction 9.

January 19 to 21 – Junctions 8 to 9 – eastbound carriageway – between Woolston and Whiteley

Drivers travelling towards Whiteley need to leave the M27 at junction 8, and follow the A3024 until reaching the Windhover Roundabout.

At the roundabout, follow the A27 heading towards Bursledon, and stay on the road until you reach Segensworth Roundabout.

Then, take the second exit on to the A27, and join the M27 at junction 9.

January 21 to 24 – junctions 11 to 9 – westbound carriageway – between Fareham and Whiteley

The carriageway will be closed over the whole weekend.

Diversions will be in place from 9pm on January 21 until 6am on January 24.

Maintenance work from Highways England includes reinstating manholes in the carriageway, resurfacing, carrying out surveys of the drainage network, white lining and installation of the studs that sit between the lanes.

Drivers will need to turn left at M27 junction 11 and travel along the A27 until reaching M27 junction 9.

January 22, 23 and 31 – Junctions 9 to 11 – eastbound carriageway – Whiteley to Fareham

Motorists travelling towards Fareham will be diverted from the Segensworth roundabout.

At the roundabout, continue straight on to the A27 Southampton Road.

Follow the A27 eastbound until you reach the M27 at junction 11, and join the motorway.

January 24 to 28 – Junction 8 – westbound exit slip road – Woolston

From M27 junction 8, motorists need to travel westbound heading towards Bournemouth.

At the M27 junction 7, head eastbound back on the M27, travelling towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 8.

The project involves converting the hard shoulder into a fourth lane.

CCTV cameras and electronic signs – showing the variable speed limits – will also be installed, as well as emergency refuge areas and a reinforced barrier.

All the diversions will be clearly signposted for motorists.

The dates for closures may change due to operational requirements, or adverse weather conditions.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

