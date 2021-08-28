M27 open again after police incident between Fareham and Southampton

The M27 was shut in both directions between junction 8, for Southampton, and junction 9, for Fareham on Friday evening.

It has now reopened.

Hampshire Constabulary said yesterday on Twitter: ‘We have closed the M27 in both directions between junctions 8 and 9 while we respond to a call for the concern for the welfare of a man.

‘Officers are in attendance and we will provide a further update when the road is re-opened. Thank you for your patience.’

Highways England reported lengthy delays in both direction due to the closure.

M27 has reopened.

There were delays of 60 minutes eastbound and 45 minutes westbound.

ROMANSE added later in the evening: ‘The police incident is now over so hopefully the M27 will now start to reopen shortly.’

