Victorious Festival 2021: Full list of road closures in Southsea and Portsmouth during the Portsmouth festival
Victorious Festival has finally arrived and the fun is about to begin.
The stages have been set up and excitement is building.
Victorious will take place on Southsea Common from this afternoon until Sunday night.
It is the first time the festival is being held since 2019, as it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
During Victorious there will be a number of road closures across Southsea from today until Tuesday, in some places.
Some residential roads surrounding the festival site will be closed to through traffic from 10.30pm to midnight for the three day period. Access will be for residents only, who will still be able to use their cars during this time.
To ensure the safety of festival-goers as they leave the event, Duisburg Way, Clarence Parade, Avenue de Caen and Palmerston Road will be closed between 10.30pm until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Clarendon Road, Grove Road South and Portland Road will operate a one way system and will be open for buses and taxis only. Roads will reopen as soon as possible after crowds have dispersed.
Residents planning to visit the seafront over the bank holiday weekend, but not planning on going to Victorious are advised to plan their journey, if possible, by using alternatives to the car and avoiding peak times.
Portsmouth City Council have announced the full list.
The Pyramids and D-Day car parks will be closed during the festival weekend.
Southsea splash pool and beach volleyball courts are within the Victorious Festival site and will be closed from Thursday 26 August and accessible to Victorious ticket holders on Saturday and Sunday. The volleyball court will reopen to the public on Tuesday, and the splash pool on Wednesday.
Here are all the road closures that will be in place next week:
Temporary prohibition of driving
From 06:00 on Friday, August 27 to 08:00 on Tuesday, August 31
Clarence Esplanade – From the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park).
Avenue de Caen – In its entirety
Serpentine Way – In its entirety
From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29
Duisburgh Way – From its junction with Clarence Parade to 100m south-east of its junction with Pier Road (Southsea Common car park exit)
Clarence Parade – In its entirety
Jack Cockerill Way – In its entirety
Jack Cockerill Way (Spur) – In its entirety
Clarence Esplanade – From west of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way to east of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way (Spur)
Temporary prohibition of through traffic
From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29
Clarence Esplanade – From its junction with The Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way (Spur)
South Parade – From its junction with Burgoyne Road to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way
Florence Road – From the junction of South Parade to the junction of Clarence Road
Lennox Road South – In its entirety
Auckland Road East – In its entirety
Palmerston Road – From its junction with Clarence Parade to its junction with Auckland Road West
Villiers Road – From the junction of Palmerston Road to Lennox Road South
Maple Road – In its entirety
The Circle – South of its junctions with Clarendon Road
The Vale – In its entirety
Auckland Road West – In its entirety
Netley Road – In its entirety
Osborne Road – From its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade
Serpentine Road – In its entirety
Elphinstone Road – In its entirety
Ashburton Road – In its entirety
Shaftsbury Road – In its entirety
Nightingale Road – In its entirety
Western Parade – In its entirety
Kent Road – From its junction with Western Parade to its junction with Portland Road
Queens Grove – In its entirety
Queens Crescent – From its junction with Kent Road to its junction with Queen’s Place
Ashby Place – In its entirety
Southsea Terrace – In its entirety
Castle Road – From the junction of Southsea Terrace to 4 metres north-west of Regent Place
Duisburg Way – From its junction with Pier Road to 100m south-east of its junction with Pier Road (Southsea Common car park exit)
Gordon Road – Westbound from its junction with Pier Road to its junction with Victoria Avenue
Temporary prohibition of driving (to facilitate one way for taxis and buses only)
From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.
Grove Road South – Westbound from its junction with Marmion Road to its junction with Kent Road (except for taxis and buses)
Portland Road – Southbound from its junction with Grove Road South and its junction with Clarendon Road (except for taxis and buses)
Clarendon Road – From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway)
Temporary prohibition of driving (at the discretion of Hampshire Constabulary)
From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.
Pier Road – From its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way
Pier Road (Southbound) – From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Long Curtain Road
Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading
From 8am on Friday, August 27 to 8am on Monday, August 30.
Clarence Esplanade – Clarence Esplanade from the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way, plus 3 spaces to the west of the floodgates
Clarence Esplanade – From the junction of The Dell to its junction with South Parade
Avenue de Caen – In its entirety
Victoria Avenue Spur – In its entirety (Except for coaches and the vehicle removal programme)
The Dell – In its entirety
Victoria Avenue – In its entirety
Clarence Parade – 15 metres to the west of Serpentine Way gate (5 Bays)
Duisburg Way – 30 metres to the east of Serpentine Way gate (10 Bays). From a point 5 meters east of Common Car Park Exit for a distance of 10 Meters (2 Bays)
From 08:00 Friday, August 27 to 08:00 on Tuesday, August 31.
Clarence Esplanade – From east of the bus stop outside the Blue Reef Aquarium to east of disabled bays outside D-Day Museum