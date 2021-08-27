The stages have been set up and excitement is building.

Victorious will take place on Southsea Common from this afternoon until Sunday night.

It is the first time the festival is being held since 2019, as it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Victorious Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman

During Victorious there will be a number of road closures across Southsea from today until Tuesday, in some places.

Some residential roads surrounding the festival site will be closed to through traffic from 10.30pm to midnight for the three day period. Access will be for residents only, who will still be able to use their cars during this time.

To ensure the safety of festival-goers as they leave the event, Duisburg Way, Clarence Parade, Avenue de Caen and Palmerston Road will be closed between 10.30pm until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Clarendon Road, Grove Road South and Portland Road will operate a one way system and will be open for buses and taxis only. Roads will reopen as soon as possible after crowds have dispersed.

Residents planning to visit the seafront over the bank holiday weekend, but not planning on going to Victorious are advised to plan their journey, if possible, by using alternatives to the car and avoiding peak times.

Portsmouth City Council have announced the full list.

The Pyramids and D-Day car parks will be closed during the festival weekend.

Southsea splash pool and beach volleyball courts are within the Victorious Festival site and will be closed from Thursday 26 August and accessible to Victorious ticket holders on Saturday and Sunday. The volleyball court will reopen to the public on Tuesday, and the splash pool on Wednesday.

Here are all the road closures that will be in place next week:

Temporary prohibition of driving

From 06:00 on Friday, August 27 to 08:00 on Tuesday, August 31

Clarence Esplanade – From the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park).

Avenue de Caen – In its entirety

Serpentine Way – In its entirety

From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29

Duisburgh Way – From its junction with Clarence Parade to 100m south-east of its junction with Pier Road (Southsea Common car park exit)

Clarence Parade – In its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way – In its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way (Spur) – In its entirety

Clarence Esplanade – From west of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way to east of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way (Spur)

Temporary prohibition of through traffic

From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29

Clarence Esplanade – From its junction with The Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way (Spur)

South Parade – From its junction with Burgoyne Road to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way

Florence Road – From the junction of South Parade to the junction of Clarence Road

Lennox Road South – In its entirety

Auckland Road East – In its entirety

Palmerston Road – From its junction with Clarence Parade to its junction with Auckland Road West

Villiers Road – From the junction of Palmerston Road to Lennox Road South

Maple Road – In its entirety

The Circle – South of its junctions with Clarendon Road

The Vale – In its entirety

Auckland Road West – In its entirety

Netley Road – In its entirety

Osborne Road – From its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade

Serpentine Road – In its entirety

Elphinstone Road – In its entirety

Ashburton Road – In its entirety

Shaftsbury Road – In its entirety

Nightingale Road – In its entirety

Western Parade – In its entirety

Kent Road – From its junction with Western Parade to its junction with Portland Road

Queens Grove – In its entirety

Queens Crescent – From its junction with Kent Road to its junction with Queen’s Place

Ashby Place – In its entirety

Southsea Terrace – In its entirety

Castle Road – From the junction of Southsea Terrace to 4 metres north-west of Regent Place

Duisburg Way – From its junction with Pier Road to 100m south-east of its junction with Pier Road (Southsea Common car park exit)

Gordon Road – Westbound from its junction with Pier Road to its junction with Victoria Avenue

Temporary prohibition of driving (to facilitate one way for taxis and buses only)

From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.

Grove Road South – Westbound from its junction with Marmion Road to its junction with Kent Road (except for taxis and buses)

Portland Road – Southbound from its junction with Grove Road South and its junction with Clarendon Road (except for taxis and buses)

Clarendon Road – From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway)

Temporary prohibition of driving (at the discretion of Hampshire Constabulary)

From 22:30 to 23:59 on Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.

Pier Road – From its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way

Pier Road (Southbound) – From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Long Curtain Road

Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading

From 8am on Friday, August 27 to 8am on Monday, August 30.

Clarence Esplanade – Clarence Esplanade from the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way, plus 3 spaces to the west of the floodgates

Clarence Esplanade – From the junction of The Dell to its junction with South Parade

Avenue de Caen – In its entirety

Victoria Avenue Spur – In its entirety (Except for coaches and the vehicle removal programme)

The Dell – In its entirety

Victoria Avenue – In its entirety

Clarence Parade – 15 metres to the west of Serpentine Way gate (5 Bays)

Duisburg Way – 30 metres to the east of Serpentine Way gate (10 Bays). From a point 5 meters east of Common Car Park Exit for a distance of 10 Meters (2 Bays)

From 08:00 Friday, August 27 to 08:00 on Tuesday, August 31.

Clarence Esplanade – From east of the bus stop outside the Blue Reef Aquarium to east of disabled bays outside D-Day Museum

