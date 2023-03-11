National Highways, which manages motorways up and down the country, has confirmed a number of closures along the M3, starting on Monday, March 13.

SEE ALSO: When will UK rail strikes happen and which Portsmouth services are affected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These weeknight closures will allow National Highways to carry out ground surveys in order to continue the detailed design of an ongoing major improvements scheme. The scheme is approaching the end of the pre-examination stage, the agency said.

The closures will begin on Monday. Picture: Andrew Matthews / PA

From Monday, March 13 to Monday, March 20, the A33 and A34 will be closed overnight (9pm to 6am) northbound from the junction 9 roundabout, with lane closures on the A34 southbound approaching the junction. Drivers will be diverted via Hockley Link to Three Maids Hill.

From Tuesday, March 21 to Thursday, March 30, the M3 will be closed overnight (9pm to 6am) northbound between junction 10 and 9. Drivers will be diverted via A31, B3047 and A34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Friday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 5, the M3 will be closed overnight (9pm to 6am) southbound between junction 9 and 10. Drivers will be diverted via A272 and A31.