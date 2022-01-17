Short delays are now forming on the A272 following its closure between junctions with the A32 and Winchester Road, near Privett.

In a tweet traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘A272 Privett - is closed in both directions between A32 Gosport Rd/West Meon Hut and Winchester Rd Langrish due to a vehicle fire, short delays.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police told The News: ‘Police were made aware of the fire at 1.16pm this afternoon.

‘Police have attended to help with road closures.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.