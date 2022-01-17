Major Hampshire road closed in both directions due to vehicle fire
A MAJOR Hampshire road has been closed in both directions following a vehicle fire.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:48 pm
Short delays are now forming on the A272 following its closure between junctions with the A32 and Winchester Road, near Privett.
Read More
Read MoreAlmost £700,000 to be spent on average speed cameras for the A32 and A272 in Ham...
In a tweet traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘A272 Privett - is closed in both directions between A32 Gosport Rd/West Meon Hut and Winchester Rd Langrish due to a vehicle fire, short delays.’
Hampshire police told The News: ‘Police were made aware of the fire at 1.16pm this afternoon.
‘Police have attended to help with road closures.’