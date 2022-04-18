The A32 was closed both north and southbound just outside of Fareham Reach. All traffic is being diverted through Wych Lane.

Drivers were encouraged to stay away from the area while the flooding is dealt with by police and the water board, which was made aware of the burst water main.

SEE MORE: See video showing flooding at Fareham junction caused by water main burst as police issue warning to steer clear of the area

Flooding at the junction of Fareham Road and Wych Lane.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Fareham police said: ‘This is a major route in and out of Gosport so please avoid the area if possible, as traffic is backing up.

‘We thank you for your patience at this time whilst we work with our partner agencies to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.’

Response and Patrol E Shift are currently dealing with the situation, which is located on the junction of Fareham Road and Wych Lane.