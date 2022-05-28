Wightlink sailings to and from Portsmouth Car Ferry Terminal are being delayed by up to 90 minutes.

It has caused heavy traffic in and around the Gunwharf Quays area as people wait for the ferry.

Portsmouth Road tweeted: ‘Still delays reported around Museum Road and Gunwharf Road due to car ferry delays.’

Wightlink is warning that the Portsmouth to Fishbourne service will leave at 6.50pm instead of 5.20pm.

The Ryde service has also been delayed by 10 minutes.

Meanwhile the 6pm to Fisbourne has been delayed to 7.30pm.

Services from Isle of Wight to Portsmouth are also suffering long delays.

It comes as London Road, Hilsea, was closed in both directions for several hours due to a flat fire.