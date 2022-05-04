The man in his 50s was travelling as part of a two person convoy on the A339 on Saturday.

He was travelling towards Basingstoke, in the Burkham area, at approximately 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened while the rider, a man in his 50s, was travelling towards on the A339, in the Burkham area. Picture: Google Street View.

The single vehicle collision happened when the rider left the carriageway, which lead to him being hospitalised.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man suffered injuries to his head, chest, hand, pelvis and leg, and was taken to hospital where he remains.

‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have information which will assist them, particularly anyone with dash cam footage.

‘Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting the reference 44220169546.’