Motorcyclist, 19, 'seriously injured' in crash which caused Havant road to be closed

The incident happened in Purbrook Way, Havant at around 9.30pm yesterday.

Police and firefighters attended the scene after a white van and a motorcycle were involved in a serious collision at the junction with Linkenholt Way.

The rider of the bike, a 19 year-old man from Havant, was seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purbrook Way. Picture: Google Maps

There was also a passenger on the motorcycle, a 13-year-old boy from Havant, and he suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed following the crash, according to the fire service.

In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, had seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or has Dash Cam or home CCTV footage that may have captured the incident.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210426504.’

Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via this link here

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron