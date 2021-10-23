Here's why police closed a street in Portsmouth

Officers were called to Kingston Road, Buckland, just after midnight today and the nearby Buckland Street was cordoned off.

A man in his 20s suffered a head injury during the incident, police said.

Police cordon in Buckland Street, Buckland.

He has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment – no further details on the severity of his injuries have been given.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A police spokesman said that ‘enquiries are ongoing’.

The cordon remained in place at Buckland Street as of noon, around 12 hours after officers were first called to the scene, with a police guard still at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210425397.

