Motorists suffer severe delays after Insulate Britain protest on M25 motorway near A3 Wisley Interchange
MOTORISTS have suffered severe delays after the M25 was blocked in both directions by protesters near Junction 10 at the A3 Wisley Interchange – with police arresting more than 20 people.
Traffic was stopped since 8am due to a demonstration on both clockwise and the anticlockwise side following the Insulate Britain protest.
Surrey Police posted on Twitter: ‘We are currently in attendance between junctions 9 and 10 of the M25 dealing with a protest which was reported just after 8am today.
‘A number of protesters from Insulate Britain are on the carriageways in both the clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.’
A subsequent tweet has confirmed that police have now cleared the protesters – with 23 people arrested.
‘Two lanes on both clockwise and anticlockwise carriageways of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10 are now fully re-opened after officers cleared all of the Insulate Britain protesters off of the road with 23 arrests made.’
Insulate Britain campaigners also blocked slip roads and the M25 carriageway on Monday morning causing significant traffic before 9am.
Protesters sat on the roads to stop traffic, with many gluing themselves to the ground.
SEE ALSO: Worst roads revealed
It was the fourth protest in recent weeks.