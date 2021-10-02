Motorists warned to expect disruption as work progresses to upgrade M27 Junction 9 Whiteley

Parkway South Roundabout in Whiteley, works to improve Junction 9 M27. Picture by Google Maps.

Work will be taking place at the Parkway South Roundabout, at the entrance to Whiteley from the M27, most nights next week.

It is part of Hampshire County Council’s £23m project to improve it and M27 Junction 9.

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, said: ‘I apologise for any inconvenience caused by the night works and temporary closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘This is needed so that the contractor can carry out the works safely and as quickly as possible, and please be assured that we will do all we can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

‘The M27 is a critical, strategic corridor in south Hampshire which helps to keep the economy moving.

‘This scheme, when completed, will improve traffic flow, therefore reducing journey times in the area. These improvements are much needed so that people can easily reach Whiteley shopping centre, Solent Business Park and further afield to Segensworth Business Park.’

The works include surfacing the new sections of carriageway and night time working is necessary to avoid delays on the highway network. Local signed diversions will be in place to redirect affected traffic during the closures. The works are weather dependent and may need to be re-arranged at short notice.

The locations and approximate duration of the temporary road closures are as follows:

Monday 4 October & Tuesday 5 October 2021

Parkway closed from 8.00pm to 5.30am - between Parkway South Roundabout and a point approximately 150 metres east of the roundabout.Rookery Avenue closed from 8.30pm to 5.30am - between Parkway South Roundabout and the roundabout at the junction with Solent Way.

Wednesday 6 October 2021

Whiteley Way closed from 8.30pm to 5.30am - southbound only between Parkway South Roundabout and M27 Junction 9.Parkway closed from 8.00pm to 5.30am - between Parkway South Roundabout and a point approximately 150 metres east of the roundabout.

Thursday 7 October 2021

Whiteley Way closed northbound only, from 8.30pm to 5.30am - betweenM27 Junction 9 and Parkway South Roundabout.

Friday 8 October 2021

Rookery Avenue closed from 8.30pm to 5.30am - between ParkwaySouth Roundabout and the junction with Solent Way.

The scheme to upgrade M27 Junction 9 and Parkway South Roundabout aims to increase highway capacity and improve the flow of traffic by widening the roundabouts, adding additional lanes to the motorway slip roads and installing traffic lights at the Parkway South Roundabout.

In response to a public consultation, a shared use path for pedestrians and cyclists will be provided on the western side of Whiteley Way between M27 Junction 9 and Parkway South roundabout. This will have controlled crossings points at each junction to provide safe access and connections to existing pedestrian and cycle routes on Whiteley Way, Rookery Avenue and within the Segensworth Business Park.

Work on the scheme is due to be completed by summer 2022.