Multi-vehicle crash on M27 leaves two lanes blocked with long delays

The incident happened between Junction 8 and 9 at around 5.30pm.

It led to delays of around 35 minutes back to junction 5, according to travel serve Romanse.

There was also up four miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the collision, Highways England reported.

The two lanes have now been reopened but delays remain.

