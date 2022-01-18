Multi-vehicle crash on M27 leaves two lanes blocked with long delays

A multi-vehicle collision closed two lanes on the M27 eastbound this evening.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:00 pm

The incident happened between Junction 8 and 9 at around 5.30pm.

It led to delays of around 35 minutes back to junction 5, according to travel serve Romanse.

There was also up four miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the collision, Highways England reported.

The two lanes have now been reopened but delays remain.

