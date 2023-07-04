National Express is running bus trips from Portsmouth and Fareham to Luton Airport via London. The UK’s largest coach operator will be running the service via the A31.

It will run 12 times a day – providing sunseekers with a comfortable and more sustainable option for travel to and from the airport. Ed Rickard, service delivery director for National Express, said: ‘More and more customers are turning to coach for great value, reliable and sustainable travel. It’s encouraging to see customers making the switch from other modes of transport and choosing our coaches.

‘With continued investment in our services this month, including a new route from Portsmouth to Luton via London, we are making it even easier for our new and existing customers to save their money for their holiday treats. And by letting us do the driving our customers can enjoy a relaxing, comfortable journey to their summer destinations.’

National Express is investing more in new bus routes following a surge in customers choosing to travel by coach in 2023. The new Luton Airport service was first introduced yesterday.

National Express now has the capacity to run up to 11,150 journeys across the country every week. It also announced an uplift new routes for March, as well as the purchase of 130 new vehicles to replace some of the current fleet and add to their inventory.