Selected services between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo will be affected by the closures.

They will take place in the coming weeks as part of a major resignalling project.

Network Rail has planned maintenance work which upgrades signalling, with other maintenance work – including renewing sections of track and switches.

Closures between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo will take place this month. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (042660-0013).

Most of these improvements are part of the Farncombe to Petersfield Resignalling Scheme (F2P), aiming to modernise signal systems which date back to the 1970s.

The project to remove the worn-out signalling is set to cost £95m, according to the BBC.

Network rail expect the programme to be completed by 2024.

Portsmouth & Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17).

Disruptions will take place across an eight day period this month, starting tomorrow and ending on February 20.

Some rail works are scheduled over the weekend, but weekly commuters will also be affected across several services.

Here is when and where these works will take place.

February 12 and 14-19

South Western Railway services start and terminate at Guildford, affecting commuters from Portsmouth and Havant.

A rail shuttle service will operate between Petersfield and Portsmouth Harbour.

Replacement bus services will also be in operation between Guildford and Petersfield.

February 13

Passengers will have to use a rail shuttle service between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.

Trains will be replaced by a bus service from Guildford to Havant.

February 20

Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport and Redhill will terminate at Guildford.

Buses will also replace trains between Guildford and Shalford.

The changes to services is due to Network Rail construction work, due to the F2P programme.

Maintenance work to tracks, drainage and electrical supply will take place, as well as embankment repairs and structural examinations.

Network Rail reported on their website that more weekday line closures are to be expected in the near future.

The company is also planning to install new switches and crossing at Petersfield in October 2022.

