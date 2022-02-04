Gosport man Lewis Scott charged by Hampshire police after domestic assault call-out

A GOSPORT man has been charged following the domestic assault of a man and woman in their 50s.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:33 am

Police were called at around 7.40pm on November 23, 2021 to reports of a man and a woman being assaulted at an address in Magennis Close, Gosport.

Following an investigation, 29-year-old Lewis Scott, of Spring Garden Lane in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 23 2022.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we know it often goes unreported. We want our communities to have the confidence to report abuse to us.

‘For more information, support, and ways to report, visit hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse.

‘Dial 999 in the event of an emergency or if someone is in danger.’

