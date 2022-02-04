Police were called at around 7.40pm on November 23, 2021 to reports of a man and a woman being assaulted at an address in Magennis Close, Gosport.

Following an investigation, 29-year-old Lewis Scott, of Spring Garden Lane in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Gosport man has been charged following a domestic assault

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 23 2022.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we know it often goes unreported. We want our communities to have the confidence to report abuse to us.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with teenage girl

‘For more information, support, and ways to report, visit hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse.

‘Dial 999 in the event of an emergency or if someone is in danger.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron