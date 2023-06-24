News you can trust since 1877
New £5.3m fleet of low-emission Stagecoach buses on the Coastliner 700 connecting Portsmouth to Sussex

A brand new fleet of 22 low emission buses has been launched which will be used on the popular Coastliner 700 route connecting Hampshire and West Sussex.
By Kelly Brown
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

The £5.3m investment by Stagecoach represents its largest fleet of new vehicles since the pandemic and will help cut carbon emissions in the area. The 22 new low-emission buses will serve the communities along the coast between Portsmouth, Havant, Emsworth, Chichester, Bognor Regis, Yapton and Littlehampton.

The all new double decker buses feature at the seat USB charging ports, plus audio and visual next-stop announcements, making bus services as accessible as possible for all of its passengers.

The new buses follow recent changes to the Coastliner 700 bus timetable, which was introduced from April 2 which saw buses between Chichester and Bognor Regis running every 10 minutes, with buses every 20 minutes between Portsmouth and Chichester as well as between Chichester, Yapton and Littlehampton.

Pictured: Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach with visitors marking the launch with a ribbon cut Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach with visitors marking the launch with a ribbon cut Picture: Habibur Rahman
Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said: ‘We are delighted to be launching these 22 new low emission vehicles which represent a significant investment in our services for the local community.

‘It’s great to see more people choosing sustainable travel to help our local environment. We hope the new buses and improved timetable make the decision even easier, whether you’re off to work or out with friends.

With the Government’s £2 capped single fare scheme extended until the end of October 2023, it’s the perfect time to explore the beautiful coastal communities by bus.

Pictured: Two of the new buses outside Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Two of the new buses outside Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Gordon added: ‘The £2 single bus fare cap scheme is a great initiative to give the bus a try and for those who may be struggling with the rising costs of living, and those who rely on buses to get to work, school or college. It’s important that our local communities and visitors to the area use public transport and this latest package of improvements will give them the experience to encourage them to do just that, instead of driving their cars, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in the area.

The capped single fare will increase to £2.50 from the current £2 from November 1.

Pictured: Cllr Chris Atwell Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach in one of the new buses Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Cllr Chris Atwell Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach in one of the new buses Picture: Habibur Rahman
