The £5.3m investment by Stagecoach represents its largest fleet of new vehicles since the pandemic and will help cut carbon emissions in the area. The 22 new low-emission buses will serve the communities along the coast between Portsmouth, Havant, Emsworth, Chichester, Bognor Regis, Yapton and Littlehampton.

The all new double decker buses feature at the seat USB charging ports, plus audio and visual next-stop announcements, making bus services as accessible as possible for all of its passengers.

Pictured: Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach with visitors marking the launch with a ribbon cut Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gordon Frost, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said: ‘We are delighted to be launching these 22 new low emission vehicles which represent a significant investment in our services for the local community.

‘It’s great to see more people choosing sustainable travel to help our local environment. We hope the new buses and improved timetable make the decision even easier, whether you’re off to work or out with friends.

With the Government’s £2 capped single fare scheme extended until the end of October 2023, it’s the perfect time to explore the beautiful coastal communities by bus.

Pictured: Two of the new buses outside Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gordon added: ‘The £2 single bus fare cap scheme is a great initiative to give the bus a try and for those who may be struggling with the rising costs of living, and those who rely on buses to get to work, school or college. It’s important that our local communities and visitors to the area use public transport and this latest package of improvements will give them the experience to encourage them to do just that, instead of driving their cars, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in the area.

The capped single fare will increase to £2.50 from the current £2 from November 1.