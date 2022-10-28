November Rail Strikes: When are they? Portsmouth passengers urged to only use trains if necessary
PASSENGERS in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been urged to only use trains if necessary due to upcoming rail strikes.
South Western Railway (SWR) has issued guidance ahead of planned industrial action next month.
They will take place on November 5, 7 and 9 as RMT and TSSA union workers striking over pay and working conditions.
Severely reduced services will be running between 7.15am and 6.30pm on limited routes.
On Guy Fawkes night, the last trains will depart at 5pm.
Days in between planned industrial action are likely to see disruption, with the first trains starting later and likely to be busier.
Trains will not stop at all stations on scheduled routes.
On strike days, four SWR trains will run in each direction between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside per hour, with two services between London Waterloo and stations including Basingstoke and Southampton Central.
SWR performance and planning director, Steve Tyler, said: ‘I’m sorry that due to strike action we must urge our customers to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary from November 5 to 10.
‘Large parts of our network will be closed on strike days and there will be a late start up on the morning after.
‘Those who must travel are urged to carefully check the times of first and last trains and avoid them if possible.
‘We are grateful to our customers for their continued cooperation, patience, and understanding as the rail industry works to bring this damaging nationwide strike action to an end.’
Passengers are advised to visit the SWR website for more information.