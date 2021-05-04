Rail firm Southern posted several messages regarding the incident at 6.55pm this evening, with services between Havant and Southampton hit with severe disruption until all lines reopened at 9pm.

A spokesman from Southern Railways said: ‘A person was hit by a train in the Portchester area at around 18.55 this evening.

‘Rail replacement buses ran between Fareham and Fratton, Eastleigh and Southampton respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We had ticket acceptance with the Stagecoach 700 bus between Chichester and Portsmouth, and with Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea.’

In a message posted to Twitter earlier in the evening, a representative from the train operator said: ‘It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Havant and Southampton.’

The incident affected services running through Hilsea, Cosham, Portchester, Fareham, as well as Swanwick, Bursledon, Hamble and the rest of the line to Southampton Central.

Southern Rail posted on social media an update on the incident. Stock Picture: Southern Rail

Services through Portsmouth and Southsea were subject to alterations and delays.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for more information regarding the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron