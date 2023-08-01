Firefighters, police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the collision on the A3(M) northbound in Waterlooville. One lane was closed this morning while the emergency services carried out their duties in Hulbert Road.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said crews from Havant and Cosham attended the crash, involving two vehicles, at 11.30am. One person had to be rescued from their wrecked car.

The crash happened on the A3(M) in Waterlooville. Picture: Havant Police.

“Crews removed the roof to help release one casualty trapped inside a vehicle, before they were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics,” he added.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed one person had to be taken to a medical facility. She said: “We were called at 10.36am today (Tuesday, August 1) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Hulbert Road. One person was taken to hospital for treatment for what are believed to be minor injuries.”

Firefighters were given the stop message at 12.44pm and left the scene. The road was then reopened and traffic started moving freely.

Havant Police reported on Facebook following the collision: “Officers who were on scene would like to thank the majority of motorists who were understanding. Officers are aware that these types of incidents cause delays and frustrations however, these measures are put in place for the safety of those initially involved, other road users and all emergency personnel.