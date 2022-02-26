Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into the neighbouring country on Thursday.

Armed conflict continues as the Ukrainian Armed Forces push back against the invasion.

The war has seen the value of a barrel of oil increasing, with those extra costs passed onto motorists at the pumps.

Analysis by breakdown service the RAC shows that the average price of a litre of unleaded petrol hit 149.67p yesterday (February 24), up from 149.43p the day before. Meanwhile, the average price of super unleaded was 161.85p, increased from 161.48p.

Diesel saw a similar price rise, now at an average of 153.05p, compared with 152.83 the day before.

Petrol prices have reached a record high following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The News understands that the Sainsbury petrol stations in Fareham and Bishop’s Waltham were left without fuel this afternoon.

Reports from social media users in and around Portsmouth suggest there have been long queues at petrol stations.

One person tweeted: ‘Why am I seeing panic buyers for petrol again? Seriously this world is unexplainable.’

Another said: ‘Queuing for petrol again.’

One account added: ‘Something tells me we are going to have a fuel shortage soon. Long queue at our local petrol station!’

Queues were witnessed at the pumps Asda petrol station in Fratton around midday.

