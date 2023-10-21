News you can trust since 1877
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Pictures show aftermath of Southsea crash as police, fire crew and paramedics rush to scene

Multiple emergency services crews were deployed to the scene of a crash in Southsea.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:10 BST

Pictures show that police officers, a fire crew and paramedics were all present following the collision in Victoria Road North this afternoon. It happened at the junction with Elm Grove.

One eye-witness said the road was closed as a result and medical personnel tended to one person. They added: “I’m not sure how fast the yellow car was going, or the other vehicle, but the front of the car is completely smashed.

Crowds gathered around a person, they were shocked.” A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said no one was seriously hurt in the crash, with roads being shut while the scene is cleared.

"We were called at 2.10pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on Victoria Road North,” she added. “No injuries have been reported.

“Closures are in place on Victoria Road North at Margate Road and Outram Road while the vehicles are moved.”

An eye-witness picture from the scene of a crash in Victoria Road North, Southsea, this afternoon. Police said no injuries were reported and some road closures are in place.

An eye-witness picture from the scene of a crash in Victoria Road North, Southsea, this afternoon. Police said no injuries were reported and some road closures are in place.

The eye-witness said a fire crew, police and paramedics were all at the scene of the crash.

The eye-witness said a fire crew, police and paramedics were all at the scene of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 2.10pm, with no serious injuries being reported.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 2.10pm, with no serious injuries being reported.

