Multiple emergency services crews were deployed to the scene of a crash in Southsea.

Pictures show that police officers, a fire crew and paramedics were all present following the collision in Victoria Road North this afternoon. It happened at the junction with Elm Grove.

One eye-witness said the road was closed as a result and medical personnel tended to one person. They added: “I’m not sure how fast the yellow car was going, or the other vehicle, but the front of the car is completely smashed.

Crowds gathered around a person, they were shocked.” A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said no one was seriously hurt in the crash, with roads being shut while the scene is cleared.

"We were called at 2.10pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on Victoria Road North,” she added. “No injuries have been reported.

“Closures are in place on Victoria Road North at Margate Road and Outram Road while the vehicles are moved.”

