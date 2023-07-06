A ruined Toyota Yaris has been taped off outside the front of the store today. Pictures show one of the front headlights has popped out, the front bumper is scuffed, and one of the wheels is submerged into one of the parking bollards.

Reuban Choudhury, who saw the Japanese hatchback earlier this afternoon, told The News: ‘I just went shopping and saw the car had gone into the bollard. There’s a crack on the top left of the windscreen wiper, with the windscreen being broken as well.

A ruined Toyota Yaris has been left outside B&Q at The Pompey Centre. Picture: Reuban Choudhury

‘You normally don’t get crack on the top left of the windscreen. I didn’t see what happened. The car’s been taped off away from everyone.’

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘This was a minor injury collision involving a car and a bollard; it occurred around 5.40am.’