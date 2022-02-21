Police seek witnesses to dramatic three-car pile up on Portsmouth's Eastern Road over the weekend

As reported, more than a dozen firefighters were scrambled to help rescue a person trapped in a car following the incident, which took place on the Farlington roundabout at the northern end of Eastern Road on Saturday (Feb 19).

One car was flipped onto its side and crashed into the central reservation of the roundabout, while a second white vehicle was crumpled near the Walton Road junction.

The scene of destruction on the Farlington Roundabout following a major pile-up earlier on February 19, 2022.

A third vehicle needed to have its roof cut off to free a casualty trapped inside.

At the time Hampshire police told The News that one person was taken to hospital for ‘precautionary checks’ and no arrests had been made.

Now they are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Police were called at 10.47am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the southbound Eastern Road, near the Shell garage and playing fields.

‘It was reported a grey Volkswagen Tiguan had collided with the rear of two stationary vehicles at the traffic lights.

‘One person, a man in his 60s, suffered a serious neck injury.

‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the Volkswagen from the collision or moments leading up to it.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220069816.

