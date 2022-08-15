Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 between junctions 11 and 12 will be shut until the end of August.

National Highways have scheduled repairs works for the High Tor and Upper Cornaway footbridges.

This will mean the east bound carriageway will be closed overnight.

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25).

A statement from National Highways said: ‘We’re carrying out concrete repair works on two footbridges between junctions 11 and 12 on the M27.

‘Damage to the bridge over time means that essential safety work is required to protect road users and pedestrians, as well as increase the life span of the bridges.

‘To do this, we’ll need to close this section of motorway and will be doing this in two phases.’

This is the diversion route for motorists. Picture: National Highways.

The closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am between Monday and Friday, from today until August 31.

A diversion route will be in place for drivers.

This involves travelling along the A27 on Portchester Road, past Portchester Railway Station, and turning right at the Delme roundabout in Cams Hill.

Pedestrians that wish to use the footbridge overnight will have to use the intercom systems on it to get across.

National Highways added: ‘Anyone wishing to cross either footbridge at night, whilst works are taking place, will need to notify the contractors using the intercoms situated at either end of the footbridge to safely guide them across.’