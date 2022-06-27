First Portsmouth report services on route three to Cosham and Fareham will be delayed.

Route one, between Gunwharf Quays and Southsea, will also be affected.

First Bus routes one and three will face delays until early afternoon. Pictured is The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Disruptions are estimated to take place between 7.38am and 12.35pm.

A statement from First Portsmouth said: ‘Due to operational issues, there will be disruptions to services 3 and 1 from 07.38am until 12.35pm.

‘Please do download our First Bus App which will be able to provide further information if a journey is cancelled.

‘Apologies for any inconvenience caused.’

