Portsmouth cross-channel ferry companies sign ground-breaking charter to protect their seafarers
Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries were among the signatories to the code which guarantees good working conditions for staff and complements existing laws in the UK and France mandating minimum wages.
Brittany Ferries' chief executive Christophe Mathieu and president Jean-Marc Roué signed the agreement in Paris at an event attended by UK maritime minister Baroness Vere and hosted by her counterpart, French shipping minister Hervé Berville.
Mr Mathieu had met Baroness Vere in Portsmouth ahead of the event to discuss his company’s commitment. And, in an open letter, he urged passengers and freight customers to choose companies that treat their seafarers like valued staff.
He said: ‘The voluntary charters… are primarily about working conditions for crew. Let me ask you a question: would you prefer to travel on a ship staffed by seafarers who work a pattern of one-week-on, one-week-off to ensure they are properly rested? Or are you happy to travel on a vessel staffed by exhausted, poorly-paid galley slaves, who have been working solidly for months without a break? It’s an easy answer I hope for many reasons, the most important of which is safety.’
Mr Mathieu’s letter added: ‘We became one of the first signatories to the two charters of Baroness Vere and Herve Berville. But I’m glad to say we were not alone. Condor Ferries, Stena Line and DFDS joined us in Paris. These companies may be competitors, but they are competitors who are committed to doing the right thing, to supporting their seafarers and ensuring they are paid properly and their working conditions are good.’
Both Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries have been investing in their fleets in the city in recent years. Brittany has been rolling out newer, greener ships on their routes and only last week MV Condor Islander made her first appearance at Portsmouth International Port. The ferry took part in berthing trials before she officially enters Condor Ferries service this autumn on routes to the Channel Islands. Condor Islander can carry 1,286 lane metres of freight and up to 400 passengers.