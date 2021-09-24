Photographer Marcin Jedrysiak captured the video and images at the Shell garage at Farlington on the Eastern Road.

Some 16 vehicles are snaking back from the pumps, with around seven on the main carriageway of the Eastern Road waiting to access the garage.

As reported, BP warned last night five of its stations were shutting due to a lack of drivers to bring fuel to them.

Queues at the Shell petrol station in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

But the news today has been met with drivers rushing to buy petrol. Transport secretary Grant Shapps earlier appealed for calm.

Three BP forecourts in Portsmouth, Bedhampton and Emsworth have closed due to having no fuel.

There is no shortage of fuel in Britain – but there is a shortage of drivers to bring it from distribution centres to pumps.

Reacting to the images at Shell in Farlington, one Facebook user said: ‘As a tanker driver this makes me laugh. Panic buying when there is no shortage of fuel.

‘Most of my colleagues are working overtime and the scheduling teams are having to prioritise sites. Keep calm everyone there is enough for all.’

Another user added: ‘Madness. I took the dogs out and drove from Cosham to Hambledon.

‘Fire engines struggled to get around Cosham Roundabout, then at Waterlooville the roads are blocked as those in the queues for the petrol stations are parking on the roundabouts.

‘Stay safe everyone, what I witnessed was not clever at all.’

