A surge in demand at city forecourts saw a clash between two groups of men ‘screaming’ at each other before one group chased another feeling in a van – hurling stones at the vehicle.

The ugly scenes were witnessed at Shell garage in London Road, Hilsea, this morning as drivers rushed to get petrol.

Government has said there is no shortage in Britain, but there is a shortage of drivers to get fuel from distribution centres to individual petrol stations.

The Shell petrol station in Hilsea, Portsmouth, on Saturday, September 25 2021. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Police have today warned of ‘vehicle congestion around fuel filling stations’ and this morning an officer has ‘reported a number of drivers for traffic offences’ at a station.

One man told The News he saw the incident at Shell at around 8.30am today.

He said: ‘People were queuing throughout the night. Pumps are almost dry.

‘I also witnessed a tussle on the forecourt between two groups of men, screaming and shouting at each other.

‘One group got into their van and drove off out the city as the other group gave chase and hurled stones at the retreating van. Madness!’

The white van was struck two or three times by stones thrown from a pursuing silver van, he said.

Paramedics have started to struggle to get fuel, the ambulance service told The News.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘Sadly our crews are being delayed at some petrol stations as they join the queue to refuel.

‘Could we please encourage everyone to follow Government advice and only refuel should you need to.’

She added: ‘Routinely, our crews use petrol stations to refuel on a daily basis.

‘We do also have additional provisions available to us should that be required.’

It comes as frustrations spilled over yesterday.

Gosport police warned there had been a three-car crash linked to the shortages – with plenty of ‘inconsiderate road users’ in general.

A tweet said: ‘Grange Road and Privett Road petrol stations have more than enough fuel to go around.

‘There is no need to panic buy.

‘There has been (a road traffic incident) involving 3 cars, lots of short tempers and (a sergeant) is losing her voice shouting at inconsiderate road users!’

