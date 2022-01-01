As reported police and fire crews were on scene following a house fire on Durham Street, Gosport, at around 2.30am.

Hampshire police has now confirmed a man was found dead upon arrival at the scene – with the inferno already out.

Police and fire investigators at a flat in Durham Street, Gosport, after a blaze at around 2.30am on January 1, 2022. Picture: Steve Deeks

Specialist police and fire investigators were subsequently seen at the location throughout this morning as the authorities attempt to establish what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called to Durham Street at 2.29am. Sadly a man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

‘The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

‘A CSI and fire investigator have attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.’

Police and fire investigators at a flat in Durham Street, Gosport, after a blaze at around 2.30am on January 1, 2022. Picture: Steve Deeks

Meanwhile residents heard ‘banging’ coming from an address before emergency crews arrived.

A smashed rear window to the property could be seen while there was a strong smell of stale burning.

One local said: ‘I heard a lot of banging and people shouting. I didn’t know there was a fire.

‘A window was smashed.’

The rear of the property in Durham Street which was the scene of the fire. Picture: Mike Cooter (010122)

Another resident added: ‘I heard noise and banging before firefighters turned up.

‘I’m not sure what happened but police and fire investigators are still there today.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport Fire Station were called to a flat on Durham Street at 2.28am this morning.

Fire investigation vehicle outside the Durham Street property. Picture: Mike Cooter (010122)

‘The fire was out on arrival with the incident handed over to Hampshire Constabulary partners.’

