South Western Railway reported that trains which run through Godalming may be delayed due to the cattle at 7.07am.

Services from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo stop at that station.

The animals have now been cleared, but the railway company expects disruption until 10am.

A statement from the railway company said: ‘Following cattle on the railway at Godalming all lines have now reopened.

‘Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

‘Disruption is expected until 10:00.’

Portsmouth & Southsea railway station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17).

‘We've received reports of cattle on the railway at Godalming.

‘Trains may be disrupted through this area.’

Trains from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo, running at 9.19am and 9.45am, have been marked for disruption on the South Western Railway journey planner.

Potential delays are expected between Havant and Guildford.

