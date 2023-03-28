News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth roads: City named among best in England and Wales for low number of potholes

Data has shown that Portsmouth is among the best cities nationally for road quality, according to a study.

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:23 BST

Research obtained by freedom of information requests shows the city’s unitary authority area has the fourth lowest number of potholes per mile in England and Wales last year. Portsmouth City Council received 128 reports of potholes in 2022, covering its 285 mile road network.

NOW READ: Funding boost to cover Hampshire’s potholes

Motoring experts from Bill Plant Driving School asked local authorities for the number of potholes and how many each council repaired. Data was also compiled to show the number of potholes per mile and miles per potholes.

Portsmouth has been named among the best cities for potholes. Picture Michael Gillen.
Portsmouth has been named among the best cities for potholes. Picture Michael Gillen.
Portsmouth has been named among the best cities for potholes. Picture Michael Gillen.
The authorities that ranked higher than Portsmouth for potholes per mile – 0.45 – include Newham (third – 0.43), Telford and Wrekin (second – 0.4) and Powys (0.06). A total of 122 local authorities supplied data to the study.

Experts from the driving school said Portsmouth City Council repaired 124 potholes in 2022.

