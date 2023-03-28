Research obtained by freedom of information requests shows the city’s unitary authority area has the fourth lowest number of potholes per mile in England and Wales last year. Portsmouth City Council received 128 reports of potholes in 2022, covering its 285 mile road network.

Motoring experts from Bill Plant Driving School asked local authorities for the number of potholes and how many each council repaired. Data was also compiled to show the number of potholes per mile and miles per potholes.

Portsmouth has been named among the best cities for potholes. Picture Michael Gillen.

The authorities that ranked higher than Portsmouth for potholes per mile – 0.45 – include Newham (third – 0.43), Telford and Wrekin (second – 0.4) and Powys (0.06). A total of 122 local authorities supplied data to the study.