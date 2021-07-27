Portsmouth street damage 'most likely' caused by storm lightning strike

A car in Schooner Way, Milton, Portsmouth, appears to have had a lucky escape after a bolt of lightning allegedly struck the road during a storm in the early hours of Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Picture: Puzzling Concepts (@selzzup via Twitter)

Shocked residents saw the damage in Schooner Way, Milton, early this morning.

Lib Dem city councillor Kimberly Barrett tweeted: ‘Storm damage from a lightning strike on Schooner Way in Milton.

‘(Colas) are already out assessing the damage but it gave residents a shock. It was so loud that it shook my house 1/2 a mile away!’

A lightning strike caused damage to the road in Schooner Way, Milton, on July 27 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Some suggested the damage may have been from a burst water main, but the city council said it is ‘most likely’ caused by a lightning strike.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: 'Following the storm that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 27 July 2021, Portsmouth City Council became aware of multiple citywide incidents where damage had occurred.

'Incidents included blown manhole covers and some flooding in areas where drains could not cope with the extreme amount of rainwater.

'Although unconfirmed, the road surface damage at Schooner Way was most likely due to a lightning strike. The Council closed the road, putting a diversion in place and will be repairing the road surface over the next few days.'

