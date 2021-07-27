17 dramatic photos of this morning's storm in Portsmouth - and its aftermath

While some city residents faced a broken night’s sleep, others sought to make the disturbance worthwhile by capturing the drama on camera.

These photos were taken by people from across the Portsmouth area as the intense storm struck just after 2am.

MORE PHOTOS: 13 great pictures of lightning above Portsmouth and south Hampshire in the overnight thunderstorm

The gallery also includes images from yesterday of flooding caused by heavy rain which abruptly brought Portsmouth’s heatwave to an end on Sunday.

Did you capture photos of this morning’s storm? You can send them to us by emailing [email protected]

1. Portsmouth storm photos Heavy rain caused flooding in South Road, Drayton in Portsmouth on July 27. Picture: The Bearded Explorer Photo: The Bearded Explorer Buy photo

2. Portsmouth storm photos Residents of Salisbury Road in Cosham are calling for urgent action after flooding has hit their street. Jonah Ford stands in the flood. Picture: Lucy Heard Photo: Lucy Heard Buy photo

3. Portsmouth storm photos Residents of Salisbury Road in Cosham are calling for urgent action after flooding has hit their street. Picture: Lucy Heard Photo: Lucy Heard Buy photo

4. Portsmouth storm photos Residents of Salisbury Road in Cosham are calling for urgent action after flooding has hit their street. Picture: Lucy Heard Photo: Lucy Heard Buy photo