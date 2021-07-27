17 dramatic photos of this morning's storm in Portsmouth - and its aftermath
Portsmouth was battered by lightning, heavy rain and wind in the early hours of this morning.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 2:12 pm
While some city residents faced a broken night’s sleep, others sought to make the disturbance worthwhile by capturing the drama on camera.
These photos were taken by people from across the Portsmouth area as the intense storm struck just after 2am.
MORE PHOTOS: 13 great pictures of lightning above Portsmouth and south Hampshire in the overnight thunderstorm
The gallery also includes images from yesterday of flooding caused by heavy rain which abruptly brought Portsmouth’s heatwave to an end on Sunday.
Did you capture photos of this morning’s storm? You can send them to us by emailing [email protected]
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 5