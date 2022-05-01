Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
Drivers have been warned that there is heavy traffic heading into Portsmouth this afternoon.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don't contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Sunday, 01 May, 2022, 12:19
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth
- Major disruption on M27 near Portsmouth
AA Traffic map is showing heavy traffic in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon
The traffic is mainly on the M275 southbound.
Multi-vehicle crash happened on A34 this morning
The road was closed southbound in the early hours due to a multi-vehicle crash.
It reopened but delays are continuing.