Portsmouth’s Eastern Road has now reopened following a four-day closure which has led to traffic chaos across the north of the city and routes into it.

However Portsmouth City Council has now confirmed that Eastern Road has now reopened, with the slip road to follow suit.

Announcing it via social media on X – formally known as Twitter – , it said: “A2030 Eastern Rd is now OPEN in both directions. A27 westbound off-slip will reopen later.”

Earlier today Southern Water apologised for the length of time the road was closed, with work taking longer than many expected.