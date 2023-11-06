News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Traffic: Eastern Road reopens to traffic after Southern Water completes sewer repairs

Portsmouth’s Eastern Road has now reopened following a four-day closure which has led to traffic chaos across the north of the city and routes into it.
By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Nov 2023, 21:41 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 21:41 GMT
Work has been ongoing by Southern Water since Friday, November 3 to fix a burst sewer pipe on Eastern Road, but have resulted in severe delays on the roads for days in Cosham, Farlington, Drayton, the A27 and the A3(M), with the westbound slip road off the A27 into Farlington also closed as part of the diversion.

However Portsmouth City Council has now confirmed that Eastern Road has now reopened, with the slip road to follow suit.

Announcing it via social media on X – formally known as Twitter – , it said: “A2030 Eastern Rd is now OPEN in both directions. A27 westbound off-slip will reopen later.”

Eastern Road has now reopenedEastern Road has now reopened
Earlier today Southern Water apologised for the length of time the road was closed, with work taking longer than many expected.

In a statement it said: “We know this burst sewer caused considerable disruption to residents, businesses and commuters and we're very sorry for this, especially considering this is a crucial route into and out of Portsmouth.”

