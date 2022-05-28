Portsmouth traffic: London Road, Hilsea reopens in Portsmouth after major flat fire plus latest on M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 5:52 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

A fire at a block of flats caused London Road to be shut northbound and southbound near the Coach and Horses pub in Hilsea.

The road has since reopened.

Delays are building

Emergency services attended the scene.

Read More

Read More
Photos show scale of flat fire in Hilsea as incident causes Portsmouth road clos...

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Warning to public over man who failed to turn up to Portsmouth court

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 18:02

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • Lots of traffic in Portsmouth on Saturday
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 18:02

Ferry services delayed by 90 minutes - causing traffic

There is a lot of disruption in the Gunwharf Quays area this evening.

Car ferry services to and from Isle of Wight are heavily delayed.

The resulting queues are causing traffic in the surrounding area.

Read the full story here

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:34

London Road reopens after fire

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 17:16

Road closures due to Portsmouth fire

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 3.46pm today (28 May) to assist fire service with traffic management in London Road following a fire at a block of flats.

‘We remain at the scene.’

Read our full story about the fire here

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 16:45

Pictures show fire in London Road, Hilsea

London Road, Hilsea

Picture: Paul Garrod

Photos show large residential fire in London Road, Hilsea - not yet confirmed if it is related to the incident causing the road closure

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 16:21

Ferry delays causing traffic near Gunwharf

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 16:09

Road closures in place on London Road

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 14:29

Heavy delays heading into Portsmouth

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 12:49

25 minute delays on A31

Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 12:38

Here are the areas with traffic in Portsmouth

Traffic map of Portsmouth

Picture: AA Traffic

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 16:44

There are delays on M27 now

Next Page
Page 1 of 21
PoliceM27HavantA27Emergency services