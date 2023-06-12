Havant Road will be closed overnight on Sunday, June 17, from West Lane to the Church Roundabout. This is to allow for Hampshire County Council works (HCC) to take place.

The local authority said: ‘Between the working hours of 8pm to 6am the following morning, the road will be closed to traffic. HGV operators and drivers should note that there is no suitable alternative route on and off the island and should plan journeys accordingly.

A major route in Hayling Island will be closed for maintenance. Picture: Google Street View.

‘A signed diversion will be in operation for all other traffic when the road is closed. As the work being carried out is highly weather dependent, this date may be subject to change at short notice.’