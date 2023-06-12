News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Main road into Hayling Island closing for maintenance work - when and how long for

The main route onto Hayling Island will soon be closed for maintenance work.
Havant Road will be closed overnight on Sunday, June 17, from West Lane to the Church Roundabout. This is to allow for Hampshire County Council works (HCC) to take place.

The local authority said: ‘Between the working hours of 8pm to 6am the following morning, the road will be closed to traffic. HGV operators and drivers should note that there is no suitable alternative route on and off the island and should plan journeys accordingly.

A major route in Hayling Island will be closed for maintenance. Picture: Google Street View.A major route in Hayling Island will be closed for maintenance. Picture: Google Street View.
A major route in Hayling Island will be closed for maintenance. Picture: Google Street View.
‘A signed diversion will be in operation for all other traffic when the road is closed. As the work being carried out is highly weather dependent, this date may be subject to change at short notice.’

The council said any changes to the closure will be announced to motorists if they take place. Further information can be found on the Hampshire County Council website.

