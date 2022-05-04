Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports delays on two routes, including northbound on the A32.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approximately 20-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Road and A27/Quay St roundabout.’

Drivers are also dealing with 15 minute delays on the B3385 northbound.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3385 #Fareham - approximately 15-minute delays northbound on Newgate Lane East/Newgate Lane between B3334/#PeelCommon roundabout and A32 Gosport Road.’

