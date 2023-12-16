Portsmouth Traffic: Southern Water issue vital Eastern Road update after burst sewer shuts lane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists have been beset with delays on the route after a sewer burst on December 6. The southbound route has been closed since Thursday, December 14, while engineers at Southern Water carry out urgent repairs.
Drone footage from Marcin Jedrysiak captured the extent of the congestion on the vital route, with stop and start traffic being a frequent occurrence. Southern Water are confident that the repairs will be finished on time.
A spokesperson said: “Our work to repair the burst sewer main is progressing as planned and on track to finish by the end of tomorrow (Sunday, December 17). Our traffic management company will reopen the road and path once the asphalt has set in the evening.
"We again apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to residents, businesses and commuters by this essential work and thank you for your co-operation and support.”