A water company has issued an update into the roadworks which are being carried out on Eastern Road.

Motorists have been beset with delays on the route after a sewer burst on December 6. The southbound route has been closed since Thursday, December 14, while engineers at Southern Water carry out urgent repairs.

Drone footage from Marcin Jedrysiak captured the extent of the congestion on the vital route, with stop and start traffic being a frequent occurrence. Southern Water are confident that the repairs will be finished on time.

Drone photograph of traffic on Eastern Road while the repairs are taking place. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

A spokesperson said: “Our work to repair the burst sewer main is progressing as planned and on track to finish by the end of tomorrow (Sunday, December 17). Our traffic management company will reopen the road and path once the asphalt has set in the evening.