Portsmouth's Eastern Road remains closed following a serious collision
The northbound carriageway of the A2030 (Eastern Road) was closed early this morning after the incident near its junction with Anchorage Road. This resulted in heavy traffic throughout the city as motorists existed the city via Hilsea or the M275, as well as tailbacks on the A27 and A3(m) as traffic backed up from the southbound carriageway of Eastern Road as well.
Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s has died as a result of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.
Road road expected to remain closed until around midday. In a message on social media Hampshire Police thanked motorists for their patience.
Eastern Road reopens
Police confirm a man has died
Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following this morning's serious collision
Traffic delays continue
Tailbacks continue into the city with traffic still backing up onto the westbound carriageway A27 this morning as a result of this morning's collision.
Bus passengers warned of delays
Police warn of delays
Delays in Waterlooville
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Corbett Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."
Eastern Road blocked after crash
Portsmouth City Council has told drivers to avoid the area or find alternative means of transport.