Portsmouth's Eastern Road remains closed following a serious collision

Road closures remain in place on Eastern Road this morning (Tuesday, November 28) following what Police have described as a ‘serious collision’ in which a man died.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
The northbound carriageway of the A2030 (Eastern Road) was closed early this morning after the incident near its junction with Anchorage Road. This resulted in heavy traffic throughout the city as motorists existed the city via Hilsea or the M275, as well as tailbacks on the A27 and A3(m) as traffic backed up from the southbound carriageway of Eastern Road as well.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s has died as a result of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Road road expected to remain closed until around midday. In a message on social media Hampshire Police thanked motorists for their patience.

12:06 GMT

Eastern Road reopens

11:21 GMTUpdated 11:24 GMT

Police confirm a man has died

Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following this morning's serious collision

10:54 GMTUpdated 11:43 GMT

Traffic delays continue

Tailbacks continue into the city with traffic still backing up onto the westbound carriageway A27 this morning as a result of this morning's collision.

09:55 GMT

Bus passengers warned of delays

09:52 GMT

Police warn of delays

09:12 GMT

Delays in Waterlooville

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Corbett Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."

08:37 GMT

Eastern Road blocked after crash

Portsmouth City Council has told drivers to avoid the area or find alternative means of transport.

A spokesperson said: "Ongoing A2030 Eastern Rd northbound closure causing severe delays across the city. If you are able to walk or cycle, or delay your journey, please consider doing so. If you have to drive, please use M275 to leave the city."

