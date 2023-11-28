News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's Eastern Road reopens following fatal collision this morning

Portsmouth’s Eastern Road has now reopened following a fatal collision this morning which resulted in its closure for around six hours.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
The northbound carriageway of the duel carriageway was closed early this morning (November 28) following a collision between two vehicles near to the junction with Anchorage Road. Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has dies as a result of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

12:06 GMT

Eastern Road reopens

11:21 GMTUpdated 11:24 GMT

Police confirm a man has died

Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following this morning's serious collision

10:54 GMTUpdated 11:43 GMT

Traffic delays continue

Tailbacks continue into the city with traffic still backing up onto the westbound carriageway A27 this morning as a result of this morning's collision.

09:55 GMT

Bus passengers warned of delays

09:52 GMT

Police warn of delays

09:12 GMT

Delays in Waterlooville

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Corbett Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."

08:37 GMT

Eastern Road blocked after crash

Portsmouth City Council has told drivers to avoid the area or find alternative means of transport.

A spokesperson said: "Ongoing A2030 Eastern Rd northbound closure causing severe delays across the city. If you are able to walk or cycle, or delay your journey, please consider doing so. If you have to drive, please use M275 to leave the city."

