Portsmouth's Eastern Road reopens following fatal collision this morning
The northbound carriageway of the duel carriageway was closed early this morning (November 28) following a collision between two vehicles near to the junction with Anchorage Road. Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has dies as a result of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.
Eastern Road reopens
Police confirm a man has died
Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following this morning's serious collision
Traffic delays continue
Tailbacks continue into the city with traffic still backing up onto the westbound carriageway A27 this morning as a result of this morning's collision.
Bus passengers warned of delays
Police warn of delays
Delays in Waterlooville
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Corbett Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."
Eastern Road blocked after crash
Portsmouth City Council has told drivers to avoid the area or find alternative means of transport.