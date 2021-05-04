Road closure from peak M27 junction set to begin tonight for four nights

Hampshire County Council said Whiteley Way northbound between junction 9 and Parkway South Roundabout will be closed for four nights from 8pm - 6am starting from today until Friday.

A signed diversion will be in place. Whiteley Way will remain open to southbound traffic

‘Further planned night works and temporary road closures required for the M27 junction 9 and Parkway South Roundabout improvements during May 2021,’ the authority announced on its website.

‘Night time working is necessary to avoid delays to the highway network.

‘The temporary closure is required to complete drainage and surfacing works.’

The statement added: ‘Surfacing and drainage works at various locations at M27 junction 9 will also be undertaken between Tuesday May 4 and Tuesday May 11.

A map showing the closure on Whiteley Way northbound between junction 9 of the M27 and Parkway South Roundabout

‘These works at junction 9 will be coordinated with slip road closures that are already planned by Highways England for the Smart Motorway scheme. Coordinating these works with Highways England planned closures will minimise disruption for residents and local businesses.’

