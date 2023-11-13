Part of a Hampshire road has closed for more than three months due to a “significant collapse”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire County Council is carrying out urgent repair work to fix a landslip on the A334, Charles Watts Way, at Hedge End. Work began on Friday, November 10 and will continue until February 2024.

Following a significant collapse earlier this year, work will begin shortly to repair and strengthen the embankment. According to Hampshire County Council, this work is essential to prevent any further deterioration that could be exacerbated by colder, wetter, winter weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collapsed embankement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will require a 14-week eastbound lane closure on the A334 with a signed diversion in place. Traffic will be diverted via Kanes Hill A27 to Junction 8 of the M27, with a separate diversion route for non-motorway traffic.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the County Council’s executive lead member for Universal Services, said: “This issue needs to be fixed now to ensure this busy route can remain useable for the longer term. The work has been scheduled ahead of the winter months to avoid further damage to the embankment.

"I recognise that this complex repair will cause some disruption in the run up to the busy Christmas period, but this work is essential to keep the road safe. We are asking road users to leave more time if they need to travel in this area and plan their journeys accordingly.

NOW READ: Aldi to open new Portsmouth supermarket this week

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst our contractor completes this work as quickly as possible.”

Vegetation clearance was started ahead of the repair works.