News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Section of A334 in Hedge End to shut for 14 weeks as Hampshire County Council repair "significant collapse" of embankment

Part of a Hampshire road will be closed for more than three months due to a “significant collapse”.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:39 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hampshire County Council will be carrying out urgent repair work to fix a landslip on the A334, Charles Watts Way, at Hedge End from Friday, November 10.

Following a significant collapse earlier this year, work will begin shortly to repair and strengthen the embankment. According to Hampshire County Council, this work is essential to prevent any further deterioration that could be exacerbated by colder, wetter, winter weather.

NOW READ: Storm Ciarán: 13 striking Portsmouth area pictures showing flooding

The collapsed embankement.The collapsed embankement.
The collapsed embankement.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The work will require a 14-week eastbound lane closure on the A334 with a signed diversion in place. Traffic will be diverted via Kanes Hill A27 to Junction 8 of the M27, with a separate diversion route for non-motorway traffic.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the County Council’s executive lead member for Universal Services, said: “This issue needs to be fixed now to ensure this busy route can remain useable for the longer term. The work has been scheduled ahead of the winter months to avoid further damage to the embankment.

"I recognise that this complex repair will cause some disruption in the run up to the busy Christmas period, but this work is essential to keep the road safe. We are asking road users to leave more time if they need to travel in this area and plan their journeys accordingly.

NOW READ: Aldi to open new Portsmouth supermarket this week

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst our contractor completes this work as quickly as possible.”

Vegetation clearance will start ahead of the repair works.

Further information about the scheme - together with mapped diversion routes and updates - is available on the County Council website.

Related topics:Hampshire County CouncilHampshireTrafficPortsmouth