Southern Rail reports a speed restriction will be in place between Fratton and Southampton Central Railway Stations.
The railway franchise said the problems are expected between midday and 9pm.
A spokesman said: ‘The restriction in question is between Fratton and Southampton Central, although the wider impact extends to Fareham too.’
Passengers have been warned that delays are likely.
A Southern Rail statement added: ‘A speed restriction because of severe weather between Fratton and Southampton Central means the line towards Southampton is disrupted. As a result, trains running between these stations may be cancelled or revised.
‘Disruption is expected from 12pm until 9pm.
‘From midday, Southern are unable to provide a service to or from Southampton Central until later tonight. Your travel time may increase by at least 30 minutes.
‘Trains to and from Portsmouth Harbour are unaffected.
‘Network Rail will implement a temporary speed restriction between Fareham and Southampton Central, which means trains must slow down and travel considerably slower than normal on this line.
‘As Southern trains on this route don't stop at every station like other operators, Southern have amended their service to start and terminate at locations before the restrictions.
‘By doing so, it means trains won't proceed at slow speeds for a long distance, potentially delaying your journey by at least an hour.’
Southern Rail added that you can use your ticket on appropriate South Western Railway and Great Western Railway services.
SEE ALSO: Council refuses to close Gosport splash park despite it leaking 'thousands of litres of water'
‘On the railway, hot summers can be as challenging as freezing winters,’ Southern Rail said.
‘Hot weather can affect the rails, overhead power lines and the ground on which the track sits.
‘On hot days like today, we plan ahead to prevent incidents which may cause significant disruption to your journey.
More information, and alternative routes, can be found on the Southern Rail journey planner.