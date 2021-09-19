South Western Railway (SWR) will be working with Missing People and staff on the franchise’s services will receive notifications if they’re likely to come into contact with a missing person.

These targeted message, passed on confidentially, will be based on location and local managers will inform all staff of these alerts before journeys.

This means that more eyes and ears will be on the lookout to find lost people.

Jon McLeod, crime and community manager with SWR, said being a part of Missing People’s ‘Safeguarding Briefing Network’ will help loved ones return to their families.

He explained: ‘Our frontline staff already play a pivotal role in identifying and supporting vulnerable people across our network.

‘By joining Missing People’s Safeguarding Briefing Network, and the targeted approach it provides, we will continue playing our part in helping people reunite with their friends and family.’

Missing People’s modern approach to finding those who’ve disappeared is a far cry from traditional publicity appeals such as putting up missing posters.

The charity estimates that someone is reported missing every 90 seconds, and they are the only ones in the UK to offer a lifeline for anyone affected by someone going missing.

Kate Graham, Communications & Campaigns Manager at Missing People, said teaming up with the railway will be crucial in finding some of the hundreds of thousands of people – including children – who go missing every year.

She said: ‘With an estimated 170,000 people going missing every year, having the support of SWR – one of the largest rail networks in the UK – will be crucial in locating people who have gone missing.

‘We hope that by having them onboard, we can offer even more missing people a lifeline, and help to support their loved ones.’

If you are missing or know someone who is, you can call the Missing People helpline at 116 000 seven days a week between 9am and 11pm.

