Southern Rail has reported that passengers will face disruptions between Brighton and Worthing this morning.

The trampoline was welded to the conductor rail, causing damage across the line.

A Southern Rail train. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Engineers are on hand to expect the damage, with Southern Rail offering advice on how to travel.

A statement from Southern Rail said: ‘Due to a trampoline on the line between Brighton and Worthing, services are being disrupted.

‘This is affecting trains in both directions. It's been reported that the trampoline is welded to the conductor rail, causing damage to the line towards Brighton.

‘Track specialists and train engineers have been requested to attend. The trampoline has now been removed from the track, and our specialist engineers are inspecting the line for damage.

‘To keep you on the move this morning, your ticket will be accepted on the following at no additional cost on the Brighton and Hove bus between Brighton and Shoreham, and the Stagecoach 700 between Brighton and Littlehampton.

‘You can also use Southern services on any alternative route including between Littlehampton/Bognor Regis and London Victoria via Horsham, as well as Thameslink services between Brighton and London.’

A yellow weather warning for much of the south of England is currently in place, including over Portsmouth.

Named Storm Claudio by Meteo France, ‘strong’ winds and heavy rain is forecast for much of the day.

