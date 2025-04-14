Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular ark and ride route going directly to Southsea seafront has been announced to return this summer.

The PR3 summer weekend service from the park and ride station to Clarence Pier will run from June 7 to August 31. This slightly earlier-than-usual start date will mean the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters can utilise the service to enjoy the National Pride event held on Southsea Common on June 7.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to revive this popular weekend service to Southsea seafront for 2025. It gives us great pleasure to open up the park and ride experience to a wider range of visitors this summer."

The PR3 service will be run by FirstBus with buses leaving every 30 minutes at weekends. The first bus departs at 9.35am, and the last bus returns from Clarence Pier to the park and ride site at 7.24pm. Additionally, there will be a special service operating every 10 minutes on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 for Portsmouth’s International Kite festival.

Cllr Peter Candlish is delighted to see the popular summer route return.

James Eustace, commercial director, First Bus South, said: "It’s fantastic to be providing the PR3 park & ride service again for the summer, making it easier than ever for visitors and locals to travel directly to Southsea. It’s a stress-free, convenient, and perfect way to explore - leave the car behind and enjoy the ride."

This year, the route has changed to accommodate the road closure along Clarence Esplanade due to the ongoing Southsea Coastal Scheme improvements.

First Bus Solent were appointed last year to manage the regular PR1 service for the next five years. Described as a “huge hit” by Cllr Candlish, the park and ride site received a vibrant makeover and rebranded buses.

New ticketing options include flexible fares via the First Bus app and day tickets available to purchase from the driver using cash, card or contactless.

For more information about Portsmouth park and ride, visit: parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk/